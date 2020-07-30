1/1
Maria Medelina Garcia
1942 - 2020
Roma - ROMA- Maria Medelina Garcia, 78, has gained her wings and gone to rest with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born on January 29, 1942, in Garceno, Tx. She was married to Jaime Heron Garcia.

Medelina is preceded in death by her loving parents Tedraza and Tomasita Garza, her brothers Lucidio and Eduardo Garza, and her sister Ana Maria del Jesus Perez.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jaime Heron Garcia, her daughters Alondra (Ernesto) Moreno and Brenda(Enrique) Rivera, her sons Jaime (Alejandra) Garcia, Eric Heron Garcia, and Sandalio Reynaldo (Jessica) Garcia, her grandchildren Naylea, Briana, Kassandra, Jaime Jr., Sandalio Jr., Madeline, Nicole, Eric, Katelyn, and Ivanna, and great-grandchildren Regina, Mario Jr., and Manuel IV. She is survived by her siblings Maria de Lourdes Gonzalez(+Encarnacion), Flora Reyes (Juan), Maria del Socorro Mireles, Tedraza Garza Jr. (Minerva), and Maria Magdalena Garza as well as nieces and nephews.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful Catholic. She was a teacher's aide for many years at Roma Independent School District. She loved helping children in their education, so she never worked a day in her life. She also enjoyed gardening, photography, listening to music, and dancing. When asked, "Como amaneciste hoy Mede", she would answer, "Yo como Santa Elena cada dia mas Buena." She had a heart of gold and always helped those in need without hesitation. She was always the life of the party. She was a warrior and anything she would set her mind to would get done without giving up.

Medelina beat cancer in 2003 but unfortunately lost her battle against COVID-19. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.

The funeral arrangement is as follows: Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home in Roma, Tx, Viewing: Thursday, July 30th from 1 pm to 5 pm, Rosary at 3 pm, Friday, July 31st from 9 am to 3 pm, Chapel Service at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Starr County Precinct 2 Memorial Cemetery



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
30
Rosary
03:00 PM
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
01:30 PM
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
101 Ar Sanchez Drive
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 847-7008
