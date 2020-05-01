McAllen - Maria Minerva Guerra, 78, of Rio Grande City, TX entered the paradise of eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on April 29, 2020 in McAllen as her favorite prayer, the Divine Mercy Chaplet was being prayed at her bedside. She was surrounded (virtually) by her sons and family and in the arms of her devoted daughter, Myra. She was born in 1941 to Ignacio and Ignacia Gutierrez and is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Ignacio Guerra, Jr. and her sibling, Maria Cecilia G. Martinez. She is survived by her children: Omar Guerra, DDS (Brenda), Ignacio Guerra III (Dolores) and Dr. Myra Guerra Santos (Miguel); Sisters: Celeste G. Narro, Rosario G. Pope, Iris G. Trevino, and brother Jose I. Gutierrez. She had many loving nieces and nephews but she made sure that everyone knew that her biggest joys in life were her thirteen grandchildren whom she loved immensely: Omar B. , Zachary, Jacob, Alexander, Andrew, Nicholas, Logan, Jake, Ignacio IV, Valerie, Antonio, Alessandra, and Andres.



Minerva attended Immaculate Conception Parochial School in Rio Grande City and Rio Grande City High School, graduating in 1959. She continued her education at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio and earned a degree in education and later added a Master's Degree in Library Science. She worked in many school districts, including Rio Grande City, Houston, Austin and finally retired as a librarian in the Donna School District.



In 1961 she met and fell in love with the handsome Ignacio Guerra, Jr. of Mercedes Texas. They were married shortly after his separation from the Army on December 27, 1962. Together they created a beautiful family, living throughout Texas in Houston, Austin and the Rio Grande Valley. They loved one another for 51 years and her devoted husband was welcomed into heaven on February 27, 2014.



Minnie was a loving aunt and friend who was well known for her annual birthday cards and calls to everyone and her unmatched attention to detail will be missed dearly. She shared a special relationship with her son Ignacio who was her "right-hand man" and provided daily care, and companionship for her after the death of his father. Our family will be forever grateful for his devotion to his mother.



She lived a dignified and humble life, in all ways honoring her Creator in whose arms she now rests. Visitation will be Friday, May 1st from 1-4 at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N 10th St, McAllen. A private family Rosary will be held. She will join her beloved husband in rest at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Weslaco on Saturday. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The Guerra Family appreciates the kindness shown by so many people who knew Minnie and extends their heartfelt gratitude to a community of faith that united and remained steadfast in prayer.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed. Please call the Kreidler Funeral Home for information and questions regarding current visitation guidelines.(956)686-0234.







