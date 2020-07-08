Edinburg - Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return onto God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7



On April 4, 2020, Maria Modesta Velasco was accompanied by her family as she entered eternal rest in the Kingdom of God.



Maria was born on February 24, 1941 to Abundio Savedra and Guadalupe Valadez Savedra of Donna, Tx. She was the youngest of her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Leo and Ruth, her son, Pedro P. Velasco, and her grandson, Joshua Seger.



Maria loved life and trusted in Jesus as her Saviour. She loved listening to the Word of God and the simple things in life: laughter, smiles, time with loved ones, music, funny movies, loteria, and her daily snacks. Her greatest love was her children.



Maria is survived by her brother, Jose Savedra; her children, Maria G. Velasco, Sally Seger, and Jesus Velasco; her grandchildren, Karina Trevino Olivarez, Samuel Seger, Caleb Seger, Victoria Seger, Pete Velasco, Monique Velasco, Janelle Velasco, Isaac Gonzalez, Yukari Velasco, Brandon Velasco, Briana Velasco, her great-grandchildren, an aunt, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Services were under the direction of Legacy Funeral Home of Edinburg.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, Texas.



