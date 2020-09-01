Maria Munoz

1/1
Mission - Maria G. Munoz, 75, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Edinburg, TX. She was born to Pedro Calderon and Sofia De La Paz on December 12, 1944 in Mission, TX. She is proceeded in death by her adoring parents: Pedro Calderon and Sofia De La Paz, and by her loving husband: Jose Ricardo Munoz. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Lupita Munoz, Jose Ricardo Munoz Jr.(Shirley), Jesus Rocha(Alexandra), Rebecca Rocha(Christopher), Ernesto Rocaha(Heidi), and her grandchildren: Jose Ricardo Munoz III, Allison Rocha, and Rosaleen Rocha. The visitation, in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines; including the required use of face mask, and limited amount of visitors at a time: Family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 from 10AM to 2PM at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission, TX. Interment will be followed immediately after at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram, TX. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
