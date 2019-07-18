Edinburg - Maria Noelia Salinas, 69, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She was born on Sunday, May 7, 1950 in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Humberto Gonzalez and Criselda P. Aguirre Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by his parents, husband; Jose Francisco Salinas, daughter; Sandra Yvette Salinas, brothers; Humberto Gonzalez and Roman Gonzalez.



Noelia is survived by her sons; Francisco Xavier (Maria) Salinas, Sr. and Frankie Joe (Alicia) Salinas, daughter; Angela Cristine Salinas, grandchildren; Francisco Xavier Salinas, Jr., Carlos E. Diaz, III, Benito A. Diaz, Clarissa L. Rodriguez, Aaron C. Diaz, Cody J.C. Salinas, and Caylie Salinas, great grandsons; Carlos E. Diaz, IV and Benny Adrian Diaz, sisters; Maricela (Pete) Lopez and Criselda (Joe) Saenz, brother; Horacio (Gloria) Gonzalez, numerous nieces and nephews.



Noelia lived in Edinburg most of her life and worked for Haggars Clothing for 32 years. She was also a member of the Edinburg Fire Departments Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She had a love for birds and butterflies. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and drinking coffee. She lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.



The Salinas family will receive friends today, Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1302 East Champion Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1706 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Benito Diaz, Carlos E. Diaz, III, Aaron Diaz, Cody J.C. Salinas, Jorge Corona, Jaime Corona, Joseph, Aaron Corona and Noel Salinas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on July 18, 2019