Edcouch - Maria O. Galvan, 97 passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her sons residence in Mission, Texas.Mrs. Galvan was born May 11, 1923, to Mr. Pablo Olivarez and Mrs. Maria de Jesus Martinez Olivarez in St. Paul, Texas.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Manuel Galvan Sr., her sons: Guadalupe Galvan, Florentino Galvan Sr., Santiago Galvan; her daughters: Angelita Galvan Noyola, Rosa Galvan Gomez; her brothers: Pedro Olivarez, Jesus Olivarez, Mauricio Olivarez; her sisters: Rita Reyes, Maria de Jesus Olivarez and Barbarita Medrano.Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Manuel (Feliciana) Galvan Jr., Ruben (Michele) Galvan; her daughters Jesusita G. (Max) Garcia, Dora G. (Homero) Cardoza, Rita G. (Stanley) Reyna, Anita G. (Sergio) Lozano; her brother: Pablo Olivarez; her sister: Paula Garcia; 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.The Galvan family would like to express their gratitude to her providers: Ofelia Gallardo & Sandra Garcia for their attention to that was given to Mrs. Galvan.Visitation for Mrs. Maria O. Galvan is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels in Elsa. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Interment will follow at Anauhac Cemetery in Edcouch.Funeral Services have been entrusted to the care of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.