Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Maria Olga Ybarra

Maria Olga Ybarra Obituary
San Juan - Maria Olga Ybarra, 70, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence in San Juan.

Mrs. Ybarra was born in Lilbourn, MO, and had lived in San Juan most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Ybarra; her parents, Encarnacion and Petra Avila; two brothers, Erasmo Avila, Sebastian Paz; three sisters, Maria Dolores Avila, Maria San Juanita Avila, Maria De La Luz Calderon; and a nephew, Carlos Avila Jr.

Mrs. Ybarra is survived by four children, Irene Garcia of San Juan, Melissa (Alan) Castellano, Ruben (Mary Jane) Ybarra, both of Pharr, Linda (Ino) Reyna of San Juan; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Maria Luiza (Ramiro) Villegas of Mission, Ricardo (Rita) Avila of Premont, Carlos (Rosa) Avila, Maria Ilda Avila, both of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 2, 2019
