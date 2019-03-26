La Villa - Maria Olivia Cantu, 73, left to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Edinburg. Maria was born December 27, 1945 to Porfirio and Sara Rivera in La Villa. She is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband; Reynaldo Cantu, Sr., son; Ramiro Cantu, her daughter in law: Lorena G. Cantu. Left to cherish her memories are her children; Esmeralda (Jose) Hernandez, Reynaldo (Martina) Cantu, Jr., Rogelio (Lucia) Cantu, Ruben( Michelle) Cantu and Elda (Pablo) Ledezma, 22-grandchildren and 9- great grandchildren. Visitation was held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm-9:00 pm and Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:00 am-9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm for both days, visitation will continue Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 8:00 am-11:45 am. Pallbearers will be Rogelio Cantu, Jr., Reynaldo Cantu III, Jose Hernandez III, Ruben Cantu, Ramiro Cantu, Roy Cantu and also serving as a honorary pallbearer will be Paul Ledezma.



Chapel service will be at 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Guerra Funeral Home in Elsa.



Interment will follow to Anahuac Community Cemetery in Edcouch.



Funeral arrangements are under the care entrust of Guerra Funeral Home of Elsa. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary