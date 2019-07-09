|
Edinburg - Maria Oralia Moreno passed away July 6, 2019 in Edinburg, at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose Moreno, who passed away in 2006.
Mrs. Moreno is survived by her six children, Ricardo (Marcie) Moreno, Emma Moreno, Nora (Gilberto) Escobedo, Jose Luis Moreno, Gloria Moreno and Frank (Anne) Moreno; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings and their families.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019