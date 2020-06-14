Edinburg - Mrs. Maria P. Gonzales, 97 entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her Edinburg residence with her family by her bedside. She was born on a Saturday, December 2, 1922 in Mexico to Encarnacion Pardo and Catalina Pardo Beltran. She is preceded in death by the love of her life husband; Pablo B. Gonzales, parents and brother; Leocardio Pardo.Maria is survived by her children; Paul Gonzales, Elia (Gabriel) Perez, Ruben Gonzales, Vicente Gonzales, Ricardo Gonzales, Juanita (Joe) Rios, Edda Hernandez and Michael (Elena) Gonzales, siblings; Jose Pardo, Encarnacion "Chon" Pardo, Sister Mary Pardo, Petra Salinas, Tina Pardo and Mina Santos, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Maria proudly became a United States Naturalized Citizen on September 9, 1988. She and her husband lived in Edinburg part of their live and the other part in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Maria was a devoted catholic and deeply committed to her faith and served her church as a lecturer and Guadalupana. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those who lives she touched.Her family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1302 East Champion Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren; Gabby Perez, Greg Perez, Chris Perez, Tom Gonzales, Ricardo Gonzales, Anthony Perez, Carlos Hernandez and Alan LaPointe. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.