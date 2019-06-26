Donna - On June 22nd, 2019 our beloved mother, Maria Petra Castillo, 85, went to be with our Lord in heaven. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and her devoted pet "Blackie" during the last days of her life. Maria was born on September 9, 1933 in Donna, Texas to Soledad Lugo Castillo and Agustin B. Ovalle Castillo.



She is survived by her children, Herminia Whitzel, Juanita Castillo, Porfirio (Maggie) Castillo, Dora Alicia (Manuel) Uresti, Jose Fransisco Trevino, Carlos Castillo and Nancy Castillo-Dougherty (Luis) Dougherty. She was a devoted grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren who she adored and were the light of her life. She is also survived by two sisters, Albina Montana and Dominga Garcia.



She is preceded in death by her son, Reymundo Ruben Ortega.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th, from 12pm-9pm at Vaughan Funeral Home in Donna, Texas, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28th, at 10 am, at Vaughan Funeral in Donna. Burial will follow at the Donna City Cemetery. For more information visit: vaughanfuneral.com Published in The Monitor on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary