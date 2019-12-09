|
Pharr - Maria Petra Puentes, 69, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pharr, Maria had lived in Alamo for 15 years and returned to her hometown, Pharr where she lived for 13 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Sr. and Sara Puentes; two brothers, Enrique Fuentes, Francisco Puentes Jr.; and five sisters, Anita Mora, Guadalupe Trevino, Maria N. Puentes, Maria M. Puentes and Gloria Sauceda.
Maria is survived by her loving husband, Isaac Cantu of Pharr; a daughter, Cynthia Marie Gutierrez of Converse, TX; two step-daughters, Lorisa (Hector) Nunez of Pharr and Marisa Cantu of Dallas; four grandchildren, Isabella, Nychole, Nicholas and Izeyah; two step-grandchildren, Lily and Jayden; two brothers, Juan (Cristela) Puentes, Ramiro (Abelina) Puentes, both of Pharr; a sister, Alicia (Esequiel) Salinas of Pearland, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 9, 2019