McAllen - Maria R. De La Garza, 97, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her residence in McAllen.She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto De La Garza, Sr.; a son, Moises De La Garza.Mrs. De La Garza is survived by her three children, Roberto (Lucinda) De La Garza, Esther (Manuel) Galindo, Martha Ramirez; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Esther Barr.Graveside services will take place Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.