Donna - It is with great sadness that the family of Maria R. Gomez announces her passing on October 18, 2020, at the age of 103 years.Maria was born on August 24, 1917 in Mission, Texas to Guadalupe Rodrigues and Luisa Blanco. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jose Gomez. She is survived by her only daughter, Guadalupe G. Villa, six grandchildren, Juan III, Maria Idalia, Reynaldo, Maria Luisa, Jose Orlando, and Armando Villa, 14 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.Raised in Weslaco, Texas by her grandparents, Abundio and Pilar Rodrigues, from the age of 3 to 21 years before becoming a life-long resident of Donna, Texas. She spent most of her young-adult life as a migrant farm worker until becoming a homemaker where she practiced her love of cooking, gardening, sewing, and, later, crafting.She was laid to rest on October 23, 2020 at Donna City Cemetery