Mission, TX - Maria R. Gonzalez, 72, went to be with Our Lord on June 22, 2019 in Edinburg, TX. She was born in Harlingen, TX on July 2, 1946 to Angel De La Torre and Josefina De Leon.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Armando Gonzalez; parents, Angel and Josefina De La Torre; and her brother, Manuel De La Torre.
Maria is survived by her husband, Rodolfo Garcia; children, Anabel Gonzalez and husband Alfredo Morales, Adriana Gonzalez Medina and husband Jose Medina, Anabertha Gonzalez Medina and husband Rey Medina; siblings, Maria Luisa Ortega, Aurora De La Torre, Angel De La Torre Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda, Jessie, Ashley, Alexis, Brittney; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
The visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12:00pm - 10:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Serenity with a prayer service at 7pm.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 621 W Main Ave, Alton, TX 78573.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on June 25, 2019