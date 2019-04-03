WESLACO - Maria R. Hernandez, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 1st, 2019.



Maria was born on October 31, 1923, to Federico Hernandez and Soledad Rosas Hernandez in Weslaco, Texas, where she spent her entire life.



Maria was raised with nine siblings. Her parents were pioneers of Weslaco. She and her siblings would spend summers migrating up north and working to earn money for the family. Maria kept working with her parents throughout much of her adult life.



Maria was very caring. Although she did not have children of her own, she was a caregiver to many children. After the untimely death of Maria's mom, Soledad, Maria stepped in to help raise the children. Later, she helped all of her siblings with their children while they were working.



She loved to cook and fixed meals for her siblings and their families. Everyone was always welcomed at Tia Maria's home, and she insisted on feeding them, hungry or not. She did have some of the best food in town, pan de polvo, empanadas, tamales, and many more mouthwatering dishes.



Maria enjoyed working in her garden and caring for her plants and flowers. She also loved playing Chalupa and listening to country music.



Above all else, Maria was a devoted Catholic. She never missed a mass and spent a lot of time in prayer and scriptures.



Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Soledad Hernandez, brothers, Pantaleon, Benito R., and Guadalupe Hernandez, sisters, Paula Gonzalez, Cristela Mendoza, Esmeralda Hernandez, Nievea Hernandez, and a very special nephew, J.J. Hernandez.



She is survived by her two sisters, Navia R. Hernandez of Weslaco and Lupita (Daniel) Ramirez of Bay City, sisters in law, Mary Hernandez of Weslaco and Herlinda Hernandez of Houston, nephews, and nieces whom she helped raise, Ramiro Hernandez, Sandra Hernandez, Ray Renaud, and Lily Hernandez, and many other nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, from 2-9pm, at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel, rosary at 7 pm. Mass will be celebrated by Father Francisco Solis on Thursday, April 4th, 10 am, at St. Joan of Arc in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.



A special thanks to the Aurora House CIMA Hospice, Janie Parra, Eva Mendoza, Father Solis, and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.