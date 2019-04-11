Home

Maria Rita Carrales

Maria Rita Carrales Obituary
Penitas - Maria Rita Carrales, 83, went home to our Lord Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Amparo Garza; a brother, Jose Carmen Garza; and a sister, Aida Lopez.

Maria Rita is survived by her loving husband, Jose Eloy Carrales Jr.; a son, Jaime (Myra) Carrales; two grandchildren, Julianne, and Joshua, all of Penitas; five siblings, Juan Lino Garza, Romulo Garza, both of Penitas, Guadalupe Garza Jr. of Edinburg, Eduardo Garza of Penitas, and Elma Cantu of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Los Caballos Cemetery in Falfurrias.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 11, 2019
