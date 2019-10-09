|
Mission - Mission- "Diana Grande", Maria Rita Vargas, passed away on October 7, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was born on February 8, 1944 in Mission, Texas to Roberto Bourbois and Ramona Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rodolfo Vargas and one sister, Norma Casanova. She is survived by her children: Irasema Gonzalez, Mary Lou Gonzalez (Rolando), Lilia Bermea (Jean), Martha Gonzalez (Agustin), Roberto Gonzalez, Cynthia Lira (Jose Lira, Jr. +), Ricardo Gonzalez, Anna Cantu (Angel), Diana Yesenia Gorena (Anthony), Olaak Vargas (Laura). She is also survived by eight sisters, 5 brothers, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and an aunt, Josefa Alvarez.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. She will be sorely missed by her children and family. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Legacy Hospice for all the attention and care they provided for "Diana Grande".
