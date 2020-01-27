Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Oyervides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Salas Oyervides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Salas Oyervides Obituary
McAllen - Maria Salas Oyervides, 81, passed away on January 26, 2020. She was born in Reynosa, Tamps., Mexico on September 20, 1938 to Benigno Salas Rodriguez and Catarina Torres Conde.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gonzalo Padilla Oyervides; parents, Benigno and Catarina; a son, Javier Salas Oyervides; and a daughter, Catarina Salas Oyervides.

Maria is survived by her loving children, Jesus Salas Oyervides, Gonzalo Salas Oyervides, Jorge Salas Oyervides, Jaime Salas Oyervides, Lupita Salas Oyervides, Maria Elena Salas Oyervides, Margarita Salas Oyervides; brother, Jose Salas; sister, Margarita Garcia Salas; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. and will continue overnight until the next day at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. A Prayer Service will be at 7pm.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel. Interment will be immediately following the services at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road,
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -