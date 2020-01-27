|
McAllen - Maria Salas Oyervides, 81, passed away on January 26, 2020. She was born in Reynosa, Tamps., Mexico on September 20, 1938 to Benigno Salas Rodriguez and Catarina Torres Conde.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gonzalo Padilla Oyervides; parents, Benigno and Catarina; a son, Javier Salas Oyervides; and a daughter, Catarina Salas Oyervides.
Maria is survived by her loving children, Jesus Salas Oyervides, Gonzalo Salas Oyervides, Jorge Salas Oyervides, Jaime Salas Oyervides, Lupita Salas Oyervides, Maria Elena Salas Oyervides, Margarita Salas Oyervides; brother, Jose Salas; sister, Margarita Garcia Salas; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. and will continue overnight until the next day at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. A Prayer Service will be at 7pm.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel. Interment will be immediately following the services at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road,
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020