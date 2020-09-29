1/1
Maria Salinas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Miroslava Salinas, 68, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in McAllen surrounded by her family. Mrs. Salinas was preceded in death by her two children, Denise Vargas and Roberto Salinas Jr.; her parents, Pablo and Irma Echavarria; four siblings, Pablo Echavarria, Hermina Canales, Jesus Echavarria, and Pedro Echavarria.

Mrs. Salinas is survived by her five children, David (Alicia) Sepulveda, Clara (Daniel) Cantu, Robert (Mary) Sepulveda, Cristina (Gary) Garcia, and Savannah (Eddie) Ozuna; 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Jimmy (Diana) Echavarria, Gerardo (Migdalia) Echavarria, Sylvia (Joseph) Russo, San Juanita "Janie" (Ramiro) Esquivel, and Eugenio Echavarria; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a 4 p.m. rosary Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved