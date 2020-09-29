Maria Salinas

Maria Miroslava Salinas, 68, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in McAllen surrounded by her family. Mrs. Salinas was preceded in death by her two children, Denise Vargas and Roberto Salinas Jr.; her parents, Pablo and Irma Echavarria; four siblings, Pablo Echavarria, Hermina Canales, Jesus Echavarria, and Pedro Echavarria.Mrs. Salinas is survived by her five children, David (Alicia) Sepulveda, Clara (Daniel) Cantu, Robert (Mary) Sepulveda, Cristina (Gary) Garcia, and Savannah (Eddie) Ozuna; 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Jimmy (Diana) Echavarria, Gerardo (Migdalia) Echavarria, Sylvia (Joseph) Russo, San Juanita "Janie" (Ramiro) Esquivel, and Eugenio Echavarria; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a 4 p.m. rosary Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.