PHARR - Maria Sandoval, 68, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in McAllen, TX. She was born on October 4, 1950 to Mateo and Hortencia Sandoval in Pharr, Texas. Maria enjoyed cooking her favorite dish, enchiladas. She loved listening to love songs by Marco Antonio Solis and Juan Gabriel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Medardo Garza; her parents, Mateo and Hortencia Sandoval. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Frank Garcia, Domingo (Thania) Sandoval, and Linda (Cristobal) Mireles. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren and her siblings; Isabel Sandoval, Yolanda Salinas, Lydia Gonzalez, Mateo Sandoval, Francisco Sandoval, and Gloria Garcia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 2, 2019
