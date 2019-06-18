Edinburg - Maria Sara Osuna, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born on March 28, 1930 in Rancho La Jara, Doctor Coss, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Maria lived in Edinburg for most of her life.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Estanislao 'Lalo' Osuna; her parents, Cleofas Gonzalez and Paula Rios de Gonzalez; two sisters, Maria de la Luz Gonzalez-De Leon, Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez-Salinas; and a brother, Blas Gonzalez.



Maria is survived by her son, Dionicio "Nicho" Osuna; five daughters, Maurelina (Juventino) Osuna, Pola (Jorge) Moreno, Gela (Ramiro) Alonzo, San Juanita (Francisco) Melendez, and Fifi (Jose) Acevedo; two brothers, Ruperto and Delfino Gonzalez; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends.



A rosary was held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today, June 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Juan Martin Osuna, Jesse Osuna, Jorge Moreno, Aldo Alonzo, Ramiro Alonzo Jr., Adrian Alonzo, Frank Melendez Jr., E.J. Melendez, and Joey Acevedo.



The Osuna Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jaime Rueda, her provider Norma Magana, and the staff at Palli-Med Hospice who provided incredible care to our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother during the last few months of her life.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.