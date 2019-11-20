|
McAllen - Maria Socorro Rangel, 78, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Pax Villa Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by her family. Born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Mrs. Rangel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed knitting and loved the visits from her nieces and nephews from Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents Angela De La Garza and Bruno Garza and her husband, Francisco Rangel in 2008. Mrs. Rangel is survived by her six daughters; Vicky Rangel, Elvira (Miguel A. Tamez) , Mary S. Lopez, Claudia R. (Xavier) Garcia, Aida R. (Joe) Menchaca and Zully Rangel; three sons; Efren, Rafael and Juan L. (Cathy) Rangel; 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitations were held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p. m. Rosary recited at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated today, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
The Rangel and Garza families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 20, 2019