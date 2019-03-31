Austin - Maria Nelda (Villarreal) Solis passed away at Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas on December 13, 2018. Born in Robstown, Texas on November 18, 1949. Daughter of Luciana Pena Villarreal and Humberto Villarreal. Beloved wife of Juan Y. Solis (1950-2008).



Nelda dedicated her life to her family, giving them her profound love and devotion. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She was feisty and courageous, and if you were lucky to be in her presence, you left with an overwhelming sense of her strong spirit.



She is the loving and devoted mother of Maritza Solis and Juan Solis Jr.



She died due to an ongoing cardiac disease. Her heart broke with the loss of her husband in 2008 and her heart finally succumbed with the unexpected loss of her son Juan Solis Jr. who would have turned 44 years old this year.



Nelda will be sorely missed and survived by her precious daughter Maritza Nora Solis and her remaining 5 siblings.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Juan Y. Solis (December 29, 2008) and son Juan Solis Jr. (August 8, 2018).



We will be honoring her essence and energy on April 7th 2019 at Molano's in Robstown, Texas from 1-4 pm.



Life has to end. Love doesn't And When I see you again: Me traes una sodita.



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary