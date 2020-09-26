McAllen - Maria T. McLane, 90, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020 at her residence in McAllen.



She is survived by her daughter Maria Luisa McLane of McAllen.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.



