1/1
Maria T. McLane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Maria T. McLane, 90, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020 at her residence in McAllen.

She is survived by her daughter Maria Luisa McLane of McAllen.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved