Maria Teresa "Terry" Cano
McAllen - Lifelong McAllen resident, Maria Teresa "Terry" Cano, 54, went to be with Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020.

She graduated from McAllen High School in 1984 and married her high school sweetheart, Rene Cano, in 1985. Terry's family meant everything to her; she was well known for her hospitality and kindness. She was a warrior with great faith and leaves a legacy of love in the hearts of everyone she knew.

Terry is preceded in death by her brother, Oscar Cardenas Jr.; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Rene; a daughter, Jennifer, a son, Joshua; her parents, Oscar and Maria Luisa Cardenas; two brothers, Sergio (Monica) Cardenas, Amado (Cathy) Cardenas; three sisters, Janie (Marco) Hernandez, Linda (Javier) Hinojosa, Veronica Cardenas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary today, September 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
