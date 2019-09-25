|
McAllen - Maria Teresa Garza passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 92 years of age. The 8th of 11 children of Emilio and Elena Arizpe, the upbringing she shared with her siblings was anchored by a strong Catholic faith, family loyalty and the virtue of generosity.She followed a family tradition by attending schools of the Religious Order of the Sacred Heart. Maria Teresa attended Maryville College in St. Louis and then San Francisco College for Women, some of her fondest memories.
Maria Teresa married the love of her life , Rafael Garza, in 1950 beginning a loving and fulfilling life spanning 69 years. She wholeheartedly embraced her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a gift of creating special family memories with grace and enthusiasm. Maria Teresa was an exemplary role model teaching by example.She passed on the importance of responsibility and service through her acts of kindness and volunteer work. She served in and held leadership roles in her children's schools, church, civic and health related organizations. Among them The Pan American Round Table , Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society, Texas Academy of Family Practice and Vannie E. Cook, Jr. Cancer Foundation, Inc. serving on that board for 25 years. Maria Teresa will be greatly missed but will forever live in the memories of all those whose lives she touched.
Mrs. Garza is survived by her husband, Rafael Garza MD , children, Maria Teresa "Chacha" Reynolds-Diaz (John), Patricia Vela, Elena Black (Chris) , Rafael Garza ( Liz) and Laura Lewis (Brian), 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. In addition she is survived by her youngest sister Guadalupe Arizpe De La Vega and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Hiram Tavarez, Joseph Litam, Norman Ramirez and Salil Mangi for their many years of health care. A special thank you to her devoted caregivers, the staff from Presidente Home Care, Luisa, Edith, Norma Alicia, Crystal and DHR Hospice.
As well as Coco , Olivia , Ramona, Juan and Ale for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 5 pm-8 pm at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10:00 am followed by a private interment. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Sorrows Capital Campaign Fund 1108 Hackberry Avenue McAllen TX 78501-4370 and to the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Cancer Foundation, Inc. 101 W. Expressway 83 , McAllen, TX 78503 www.vanniecook.org.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 25, 2019