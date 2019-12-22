|
|
PHARR - Maria Teresa Rodriguez, 68, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Pharr. She was born to Leonardo and Juanita Alvarado in Monterrey, N.L. Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Juanita Alvarado.
She is survived by her loving husband, Juan Antonio Rodriguez; her children, Sandra Gabriela Rodriguez (Mario), Claudia Marlen Alvarado (Ruben), Juana Maria Rodriguez (Diego), Brenda Pulido (Angel), Juan Antonio Rodriguez (Erica) and Christian Rodriguez (Keri). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and her 5 siblings. Visitation was held Saturday and will continue through Sunday, December 22, 2019 until 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 22, 2019