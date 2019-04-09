Edinburg - Maria "Ester" Trevino, 69, has gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



She was born on August 15, 1949 in Mercedes, TX.



Ester was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, God-mother and friend to many.



While Ester was loved by many, she also had a heart of gold and shared an infinite amount of love with her family and friends. Ester was also known for the adoring love of her grandchildren. She and her loving husband were inseparable and could always be found supporting her grandchildren at basketball and softball games. It would bring her such joy and fulfillment to cheer for them. She was one of their biggest fans. Ester also had a love for BINGO. One of her favorite things was hanging out with the family playing loteria and just spending time together.



Lastly, Ester was such a loving and supportive wife and mother. She not only stood by her husband's side for 48 years but was also a strong mother and role model to her children who love her tremendously. She will be greatly missed by all, but her family knows she is at peace and at eternal rest with our Lord, alongside our other angels in heaven.



She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Ruiz; mother, Esperanza Ruiz; brother, Miguel Angel Ruiz; and daughter-in-law, Dolores "Dee Dee" Trevino.



She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Guadalupe Trevino Jr.; son Guadalupe "Boonie" Trevino (Lisa Jordan); daughter Norma Linda Trevino (Alex Aleman); son Juan "Jay" Trevino; grandchildren Miguel Trevino and Celeste Trevino. She is also survived by her brothers, Rene Ruiz (Becky) and Daniel Ruiz Jr (Ann); along with many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



LORD we thank you for blessing us with such a beautiful person in our lives. A person who loved all unconditionally and showed us to have Faith and trust in GOD.



Siempre con su fe en Dios y su Bendicion.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary