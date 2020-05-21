McAllen - Our beloved mother, Maria Trinidad Gonzalez (formally Marquez), 89, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Trine, lovingly called by family and friends, was born on October 17, 1930 in the Municipio de Jesus Maria, Jalisco, Mexico. She was the daughter of Luis Marquez and Maria Trinidad Garcia de Marquez and the seventh of 11 children. Trine was 20 years old when she met our late father, Edmundo Gonzalez, from Rio Grande City. They were married on April 13, 1952 in Jesus Maria, Jalisco. This was the start of a happy marriage which lasted over 57 years and produced five children.
Our father passed away in 2009, but we were blessed to have our mother with us for 11 more years. Trine is survived by her five children; Edmundo Jr. (Setsuko), Eduardo (Anna Marie), Patricia Ann, Nora Dilia, and Jorge Luis (Sonia).
She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Christopher Gonzalez, Stephen Gonzalez, Pamela Garza, Alisa Garza, and Sofia Gonzalez. Trine was also blessed to be survived by three great grandchildren; Joshua Gonzalez, Luke Gonzalez, and Emma Gonzalez. Our mother's last surviving sibling is Francisco Marquez.
To learn more about the funeral arrangements, please visit https://www.riverafuneralhomes.net/obituary/Maria-Gonzalez.
Published in The Monitor on May 21, 2020.