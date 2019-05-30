|
San Juan - Maria Trinidad Mendoza, 99, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her residence in San Juan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Mendoza; three daughters, Martha Lopez, Rafaela Mendoza and Maria Elena Densten.
Mrs. Mendoza is survived by her two sons, Jorge (Francisca) Mendoza of San Juan, Alberto (Concepcion) Mendoza of Arlington; and a daughter, Eva (+Francisco) Martinez of San Juan; 18 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ernestina Manriquez of Reynosa, MX.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, May 31, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 30, 2019