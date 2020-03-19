|
HIDALGO - On Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by her family Maria Ursula Rivera entered eternal rest at the age of 75 yrs. Maria was born October 21, 1944 in Mission, Texas to Jesus and Guadalupe Sanchez. She lived in Hidalgo all of her life. Maria worked with the Hidalgo ISD for more than 25 years in the cafeteria. She enjoyed helping others. Always lending a helping hand to any one and everyone. Maria was caring and giving. She will forever be remembered by her loving family and those that came to know her.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; Her brother- Ramon Sanchez.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 57 yrs Mr. Luis Camacho Rivera; Also her children- Alicia Rivera Rangel, Luis Rivera Jr., Anita Rivera Saldana; Her Brother-Jose Sanchez; Grandchildren- Crystal, Roberto, Jasmine, Mauricio Jr., Michael, Luis Andres, Lilliana, Joselline, Gilbert; Eight great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. A celebration of life service will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Cremation service will follow at a later date.
Funeral services are being directed by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 19, 2020