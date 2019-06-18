Edcouch - Maria V Garza, 72, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Maria was born on July 6, 1946 to Mr. Eustaquio Vallejo & Mrs. Guadalupe Vallejo in Turner, Michigan



Maria is preceded in death by Eustaquio Vallejo (Father), Guadalupe Vallejo (Mother), Candeleria Garza (Sister), Gregoria Martinez (Sister), San Juanita Perez (Sister).



Maria V Garza is survived by her sons: Daniel Garza (Tammie), Manuel Garza; her daughters: Maria Garcia (Luis), Rosalinda De La Torre (Desiderio), Margarita Vazquez (Alberto), Cristina Garza (Jorge), Maria Guadalupe Garza (Lucio) & Beatriz Garza (Joe); her brothers: Guadalupe Vallejo, Eustaquio Vallejo Jr., Pedro Vallejo & Manuel Vallejo; 19 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great Grandchild.



The Family of Maria V. Garza will like to special thank Juan Martinez, nurse of A Healing Touch Hospice for his care and attention to our mother; the staff at Happy Valley PHC; Lee Roy Guerra for his support in providing his generosity/hospitality to family and to the many family & friends that have shown their love and support to us during our difficult time.



Visitation for Maria V Garza is scheduled for Monday, 17th of June 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Tuesday, June 18 from 9:00 am -9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass is scheduled tentatively for Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Edcouch. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.



Funeral Services have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa. Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019