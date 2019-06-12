|
Mercedes - Maria Viola Aguilar, age 72, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Viola was born March 20, 1947 in Relampago, Texas.
Viola is survived by her husband, George Aguilar; son Bobby Aguilar; and son George A. Aguilar (Nelda); sister Delia Cuellar, brother Baldemar Vento, brother Ernesto Vento, sister Berta Salinas and sister Mari Ayala; granddaughter Audrey Aguilar, grandson Camron Aguilar, granddaughter Bailey Shannon and granddaughter Brooke Shannon grandson AJ Lopez and granddaughter Lisa Lopez.
Viola is Proceeded in death by her mother Juanita Gonzalez Vento, Father Benito Vento Sr. and brother Benito Vento Jr.
Viola was a loving wife, mother and sister who dedicated 31 years to the Mercedes ISD. She loved spending time with family.
A visitation for Viola will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary will occur Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:00 M. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 210 Watts Ave, Progreso, TX.
Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019