|
|
Edinburg - Maria Viviana Rodriguez Rivera, 76, of Edinburg, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born December 3, 1943 in Edinburg, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Paula G. Rodriguez. She is survived by her late husband of 55 years, Jesus "Chuy" Rivera Jr.; two sons, Roel Rivera and Rolando (Monica) Rivera; a daughter, Liz (Lance) Hunter of Conroe, TX. Seven grandchildren Rene R. Rivera, Raphael R. Rivera, Lizzy (Jonas) Vargas, Allyson Hunter, Rolando J. Rivera, Jaime R. Rivera, and Larissa M. Rivera. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Funeral Home 4607 N. Sugar Rd., Pharr, TX 78577. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens. Funeral services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Funeral Home of Pharr, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 20, 2019