Harlingen/Mercedes - Maria Z. Saldivar, 96, passed away on June 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She married Ramon Saldivar in 2000 and he passed away in 2006. She is also preceded in death by sisters Benita and Josefa Zamora, her parents Carlos and Agapita Zamora. She lived in Relampago for most of her life before moving to the Harlingen area.



She is survived by numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and close family friends who will miss her greatly. Everyone who loved Maria would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mr. Juan and Mrs. Modesta Gomez for their many years of care and devotion to Maria.



Viewing will be today June 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Progreso Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Relampago Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX. Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary