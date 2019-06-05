Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Saldivar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Z. Saldivar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Z. Saldivar Obituary
Harlingen/Mercedes - Maria Z. Saldivar, 96, passed away on June 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She married Ramon Saldivar in 2000 and he passed away in 2006. She is also preceded in death by sisters Benita and Josefa Zamora, her parents Carlos and Agapita Zamora. She lived in Relampago for most of her life before moving to the Harlingen area.

She is survived by numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and close family friends who will miss her greatly. Everyone who loved Maria would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mr. Juan and Mrs. Modesta Gomez for their many years of care and devotion to Maria.

Viewing will be today June 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Progreso Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Relampago Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now