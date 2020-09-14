McAllen - Maria (Conchi) Zamora, 64, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Solara Specialty Hospitals McAllen in McAllen. She was born on December 8, 1955 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas Mexico to Roberto Rosales and Epifania Martinez. She is preceded in death by her parents Roberto Rosales and Epifania Rosales. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband: Noel Arturo Zamora and their children: Veronica (Cris) Aleman, Abel Ruben (Liley) Zamora, and Noel Arturo (Leticia) Zamora Jr. She also left behind siblings: Nelda Garcia, Roberto Rosales, Luis Antonio Rosales, Carlos Rosales, and Cesar Rosales. She will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a 5:00 pm prayer service and a 6:00 pm rosary at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas. Funeral mass will be officiated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Queen of Angels in La Joya. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Penitas. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID-19, we are limiting the amount of visitors to our facility and requiring all guests to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com
. Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas.