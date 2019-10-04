Home

Cedar Park - Maria was born to Clarence and Minerva bath on October 27th 1942, in Laredo, Texas. She was raised with her brother, Evert in a small home in McAllen, Texas where she attended school and met and married her high school sweetheart, Rogelio Zapata Jr. Maria retired from the Austin Independent School District where she worked as a secretary for 29 years. She is survived by 3 children, Rogelio Zapata III, Melissa Hart-Zapata, and William Clarence Clifton. She is also a grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3 whom all called her Nana, and she loved with all of her heart and soul. We are asking all that in lieu of flowers to make an equivalent donation towards Alzheimer's research. Memorial Service 10:00 am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2019
