Maria Zulema Leyva-Lane
Edinburg - Maria Zulema Leyva-Lane, 67, went home to our Lord Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Reynaldo Palomares; her second husband, Tomas Lane Jr; and a brother, Jose Leyva.

Mrs. Leyva-Lane is survived by her six children, Letty Palomares, Laura Palomares, Julian C. (Estrella) Palomares, all of Edinburg, Reynaldo (Olivia) Palomares Jr. of Pharr, Susy Palomares, and Sam (Jody Gaitan) Lane of Edinburg; 19 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; seven siblings, Flor Estela Leyva of Pharr, Ciro Leyva, Yolanda Rivera Leyva, Santos Serna Leyva, Elva Leyva, all of Mexico, Oralia Salinas Leyva of San Juan, and Jim Lane of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Event Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Memorial Event Center. Interment will follow at Lane's Cemetery in Linn, TX.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
