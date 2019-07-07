McAllen - Marian Dale Marshall Turk, 76, died July 2, 2019 at her residence in McAllen. She was born at the Edna Gladney Home in Fort Worth and was adopted as an infant by Mertice and Wayne Marshall of Houston.



She graduated from Mission High School and attended McMurry College, Pan American College, Durham's Business College and McAllen Business College. She was a bookkeeper during her 36-year career, half of that time in the family business, McAllen Rental Service.



Marian was an active 25-year Girl Scout, served in many capacities in the Junior League, Leadership McAllen, McAllen Performing Arts, Library and Civic Center Advisory Board. Her first love was The First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Motet Choir and with the McFirst Praise Team, and where she participated in adult classes and activities. She was active in the Valley Emmaus Community, attending weekly reunions, serving on the board as well as on walk teams. She was treasurer for the church's annual fundraiser, Temptations, for ten years, as well as for the Administrative Board. She loved to travel and visited over 34 countries. Her favorite past time was playing Hand and Foot Canasta and MahJongg. She loved reuniting with the Sharyland Golden Girls twice a year.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Lowell Turk of McAllen; sons Michael Clay Awbrey (Eva) of Edinburg, and Cullen Dale Awbrey (Betsy) Turk of McAllen; stepdaughter Kristyn Grove Abato (Billy) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; stepson William Lowell Grove (Claudia) of Arlington, Virginia, and three step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex and Haley Grove all of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren Wayne Sojak of Mission and Amy Sojak of McAllen: nine great grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Marshall Zaloga (Bill) of Austin. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Marshall, her mother Mertice Marshall Wells and her first husband, Joe Dale Awbrey.



A service in celebration of her life will be conducted Monday July 8, 2019 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in McAllen, 4200 N. McColl, with Rev Ricky Sanderford officiating. Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019