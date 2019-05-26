McAllen - Marian "Mimi" St. Clair Gautier, 76, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, at The Bridges. She was born in McAllen, Texas to John Robert St. Clair, Jr. and Lola Susan Akin and grew up in McAllen with her now deceased brother, Roger St. Clair, where she attended McAllen High School. Mimi is best remembered for her devotion and love for her now deceased husband, Jim Gautier, her love of animals, horsemanship, reading, her love of cooking and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her niece, Elizabeth St. Clair; sister-in-law, Lilia St. Clair; step-daughter, Denise Gautier Moody, husband, John; granddaughter, Sydney Holter; and step-son, Nic Holland and wife, Linda.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mimi's life on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:30 a.m. for a Graveside Service at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 3601 N Taylor Rd, Mission, Texas. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mimi Gautier at Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky, Harlingen, Texas (956) 425-7297.



Animal lovers are a special breed of humans, generous of spirit, full of empathy, perhaps a little prone to sentimentality, and with hearts as big as a cloudless sky. - John Grogan. Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2019