The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Gautier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian St. Clair "Mimi" Gautier

Obituary Condolences

Marian St. Clair "Mimi" Gautier Obituary
McAllen - Marian "Mimi" St. Clair Gautier, 76, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, at The Bridges. She was born in McAllen, Texas to John Robert St. Clair, Jr. and Lola Susan Akin and grew up in McAllen with her now deceased brother, Roger St. Clair, where she attended McAllen High School. Mimi is best remembered for her devotion and love for her now deceased husband, Jim Gautier, her love of animals, horsemanship, reading, her love of cooking and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her niece, Elizabeth St. Clair; sister-in-law, Lilia St. Clair; step-daughter, Denise Gautier Moody, husband, John; granddaughter, Sydney Holter; and step-son, Nic Holland and wife, Linda.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mimi's life on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:30 a.m. for a Graveside Service at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 3601 N Taylor Rd, Mission, Texas. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mimi Gautier at Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky, Harlingen, Texas (956) 425-7297.

Animal lovers are a special breed of humans, generous of spirit, full of empathy, perhaps a little prone to sentimentality, and with hearts as big as a cloudless sky. - John Grogan.
Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now