|
|
Edinburg - Mariana A. Requenez, 96, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Legend - McAllen Transitional Care Center in McAllen. She was born on Thursday, May 3, 1923 in Karnes City, Texas to Seferino Avila and Rosa Salinas Avila. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Raul Requenez, son; Arturo Requenez. siblings; Arnulfo Avila, Alfredo Avila, Arturo Avila, Hortencia Cruz, Rosa Perez and Librada Perez.
Mariana was a loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed sewing and playing Bingo/Chalupa, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Anita (Gilberto, Jr.) Garza, Anabel (Daniel Mata) Requenez, Aurora (Noe) Magallan and Andres Requenez, ten grandchildren; Gilbert (Maricruz) Garza, III, Oona (Lyn Lemon) Magallan, Naida Melissa (Justin) Ramsey, Gina (Rene) Vela, Mirta Ramos, Rena (Johnny) Maldonado, Arturo (Denisha) Requenez, Mikayla Requenez, Chole Requenez, and Andie (Jett) Hurl, twenty great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, sisters; Hilaria Bazan and Emma Lopez, and sisters-in-law; Aida Avila and Eva Avila.
Her family will receive friends today, Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be Prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020