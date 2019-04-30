Corpus Christi - Marianna Sims, age 81, passed away April 25, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1937 to Ellis Aaron Beavers from Arkansas and Doris Jane Beavers from Kansas.



Marianna was born in Alamo, Texas. She was raised in Pharr, Texas. She graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) High School in 1955 and then graduated from Business College in Fall of 1955.



She married her husband of 62 years on March 2, 1957. Marianna was employed by a law firm from 1955-1958. Marianna was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Marianna enjoyed cooking, crafts, camping and games. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family as she organized many family get togethers and volunteered in many of her children's activities over the years.



Marianna is preceded in death by parents Ellis and Doris Beavers and brother Charles Beavers.



Marianna is survived by husband Doyle Sims, children Linda Moffatt and husband Bryan of Abilene, Doug Sims and wife Karen of Corpus Christi, Wanda LaBaume and husband Todd of Cypress, Lori Almaguer and husband Johnny of Corpus Christi, sister Norma Rider and husband E.C. and grandchildren Briana, Ashley, Jeffrey, Nicole, Katie, Deidre, Ian, step grandchildren Jeremy, Benjamin and 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412.



A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.



Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



The family of Marianna would like to extend their sincere thanks to Angel Bright Hospice and Rockport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or your . Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary