McAllen - Maribel Del Bosque, 59, left to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 at her residence in McAllen. She was born to Elias & Maria Beatriz Del Bosque on October 14, 1960 in Mexico. Maribel had 35 years of service with Weslaco ISD and loved being an art teacher at Dr. Armando Cuellar Middle School. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter: Maribel and Rigoberto Capuchina; parents: †Elias Del Bosque & Maria Beatriz Del Bosque; siblings: Mario Del Bosque, Javier Del Bosque, Dinora DB Segovia, Nelma Garcia, Rosalva Tellez, Ana De Leon, Araceli Del Bosque, Sonia Nino, Alma Veronica Del Bosque, Miriam Loera and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her best friends: Josie Guerrero Ramirez, Jennifer Segura, Alexandra Trevino and all her friends at Dr. Armando Cuellar Middle School. Family received friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9 am to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Memorial Service was held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am at Funeraria del Angel in Mission with an interment of ashes following at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel in Mission.