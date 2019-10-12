|
Edinburg - Maribel Navarro-Saenz, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her loving father, Rodolfo "Rudy" Navarro (2017); her father-in-law, Francisco R. Saenz (2000); her mother-in-law, Isabel M. Saenz (1998); two brothers-in-law, Francisco Saenz Jr.(2019), and Arturo Arcaute Jr. (2000).
Maribel is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Macario "Mac" Saenz; her loving mother, Guadalupe "Lupita" R. Navarro; sisters-in-law, Mary A. (JD) Ortiz, Juanita (Pedro) Marroquin, Filomena Arcaute, and Diana Saenz; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Magda) Saenz, Jose Luis (Janie) Saenz, and Jesus (Mary) Saenz; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service was at 10 a.m. Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Pallbearers were Daniel Saenz, Jose L. Saenz, Jesus Saenz, Michael Saenz, Pedro Marroquin, J.D. Ortiz, Danny Saenz, and Joe Saenz Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Luis Navarro, Guadalupe "Lupe" Gonzalez, Justo Gonzalez, Javier Gonzalez, childhood friends Hilda J. Best, and Nancy H. Boga.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance Cancer Foundation or .
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2019