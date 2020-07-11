1/1
Maribel Sepulveda
Pharr - Maribel Sepulveda went home to our Lord Monday, July 6, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Born in Weslaco, Ms. Sepulveda was a former resident of Edinburg and had been living in Pharr for 27 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows in McAllen. Ms. Sepulveda worked with Hidalgo ISD for 24 years as a teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal. She then started building homes for Marbella Homes, she had a passion for real state. Ms. Sepulveda completed her mid-management and was working towards her superintendent certificate, anything that she pursued she was successful as very hardworking and very passionate about everything she did.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carmelina and Jose Sepulveda; and two brothers, Jose D. Sepulveda Jr. and Jorge Luis Sepulveda.

Ms. Sepulveda is survived by four siblings, Francisco Sepulveda of Edinburg, Maria C. Sepulveda of Pharr, Maria Ana Marin of Houston, Yesenia Sepulveda of Pharr; and her friend and business partner, Irma Garza of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
