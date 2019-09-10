Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Maricela Moreno De Cortez Obituary
Pharr - Maricela Moreno De Cortez, 66, died Saturday, 7, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her son, Noel Cortez.

Mrs. Moreno De Cortez is survived by her husband, Ramon Armando Cortez of Pharr; four children, Geraldo (Laura) Moreno Cortez of McAllen, Ramon Cortez of Pharr, Mapy (Marco) Nereyda of Michigan, Monica Michel Cortez of Pharr; ten grandchildren; her mother, Maria Moreno Infante of Mexico; and a sister, Zenaida Macias of Alamo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019
