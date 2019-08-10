Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
Maricella Alvarado De Leon


1964 - 2019
Maricella Alvarado De Leon Obituary
Sleepy Eye, MN - Maricella Alvarado De Leon age 54, of San Juan, Texas died on August 4, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a Rosary at 4:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel.

Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 am.

The clergy will be Msgr Eugene Lozinski.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Maricella De Leon Alvarado 54 of San Juan TX., died Aug.4 2019 in Sleepy Eye MN. She was born Aug. 20, 1964 in Mission TX., daughter of late Francisco and Consuelo Alvarado. Maricella was a hard working mother who helped raise her grandchildren and loved working in the fields and traveling. She was loved and cherished by many in her community. She was survived by 2 brothers, 3 sisters, her 8 children; Veronica Solis 44, Sanjuanita Lozano 41, Mariana Salazar 39, Oscar Salazar 36, Juan F. Alvarado 34,Consuelo Salazar 36, Maricela Williams 31, Jose C. De Leon 30, 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all whose heart she touched. She will be greeted in paradise by her parents and son Jose G. Salazar and two brothers.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2019
