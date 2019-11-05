|
McAllen - Maricruz Ruiz Garza, 89, entered into eternal life on November 2, 2019. She was born in Los Herreras, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and was a longtime resident of McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eusebio Garza; parents, Hipolito Ruiz and Fidela Loera; a son, Isaias Garza; daughters, Blanca Estela Solis and Nora Elia Coronado.
Mrs. Garza is survived by her loving children, Elva Edith (Juan) Garcia, Eusebio "Bobby" (Margaret) Garza Jr., Celestino (Yolanda) Garza, Dahlia Haag, Everardo (Rosita) Garza, Araceli Garza, Noe Garza, Elsa Fernandez and Dalila (Narciso) Barajas; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her caretakers, Mely Ramirez, Martina Pinto, and Maria Ramos.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Serenity. The family will be greeting family and friends at 6 p.m. A prayer service will be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel with the Rev. Teofilo Aguillon officiating. Interment will be immediately following the services at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019